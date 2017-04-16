Firefighters battle blaze at derelict working men's club in Eastwood

Firefighters battled a blaze at a derelict building in Eastwood yesterday

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Eastwood & District Victory club, in Walker Street, Eastwood, at 9pm on Saturday.

The building is a former working men's club - and there are plans for new homes to be built on the site.

Firefighters from Eastwood, Ilkeston and Stockhill stations battled the blaze using four hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Crews also used 20 breathing apparatus during the incident.



