Firefighters battled a house fire in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield arrived at the property, on Welbeck Lane at around 3:14 am this morning (Saturday, January 14).

They used a hose jet reel, breathing apparatus and a ventilation fire to extinguish the blaze, which started in the property’s kitchen area.

The fire was reported to be out at 3:43am. Nobody is thought to have been seriously harmed.