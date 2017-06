Firefighters were called to a house blaze in Kirkby yesterday.

Crews from Ashfield, Alfreton, Arnold and Mansfield attended the incident at Cedar Avenue just after 3pm on Thursday.

The fire in the two-storey building was in the base of the roof.

Fire chiefs used an aerial ladder platform, four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras as part of the operation.

The incident was over just after 5.30pm.

No information about any injuries has been released.