Firefighters attend caravan fire in Pinxton

Fire in Pinxton. Photo from Keo James Eaves
Firefighters were called to a caravan which was on fire.

A crew from Alfreton and Ashfield attended the scene in Brookhill Road, Pinxton last night (Thursday, September 1).

Two hose reel jets were used to put out the blaze.