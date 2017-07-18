Fire raged through Mansfield house of ‘multiple occupancy’ for three hours

It took three hours for firefighters to tackle a house fire in Mansfield in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Ashfield and Edwinstowe arrived at the property on Portland Street at around 2:25am (on Tuesday, July 18).

The property was a terrace house with three floors and “multiple occupancy”, but nobody is understood to have been harmed.

The fire began at the rear of the house and was extinguished at 5.30am.

Two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus, a short extension ladder and small tools were used.

Firefighters left the scene soon afterwards.