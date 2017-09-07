Fire crews rescue man and dog from Mansfield bungalow blaze

A man and his dog have been rescued from a bungalow fire in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The incident took place shortly before 7am this morning in the bedroom of a property on Cherry Tree Close.

The man and his dog were rescued from the bungalow by firefighters from Mansfield, Edwinstowe and Warsop.

They extinguished the fire using hoses, a thermal imaging camera and breathing apparatus, and cleared the smoke using a pressure fan.

The crews administered first aid to the man at the scene and left him in the care of the ambulance service.