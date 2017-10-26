Finalists announced for hospitals’ staff excellence awards

The search for the this year’s best members of staff at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton and Mansfield Community Hospital has been whittled down to the final shortlist.

Almost 400 nominations were received from employees, patients and visitors for the Staff Excellence Awards, run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust. And now the finalists for several categories, covering teams and individuals, have been revealed.

This followed judging by representatives from the Trust’s directors and governors, hospital staff and also the media, including the Chad’s head of content, Jon Ball.

“We had a tough decision choosing the shortlist because the quality was yet again very high,” said chief executive Richard Mitchell. “I am proud of the hard work and dedication shown by all staff across our hospitals.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at a gala dinner on Friday, November 10 at the John Fretwell Sporting Centre in Mansfield.

The full shortlist is:

Communicating and Working Together

Individual: Amy Southam (therapy team leader), Nishantha Silva (consultant physician), Patricia Reynolds (healthcare assistant), Terri-Anne Munson (outpatient booking manager).

Team: Frailty Intervention, Medical Taskforce, Ward 25 Multidisciplinary Team.

Aspiring and Improving

Individual: Christopher Smith (theatres), Denise Berry (head of governance), Hilary Street (ADHD nurse specialist).

Team: HR Recruitment, Procurement Team, Ultrasound Team

Respectful and Caring

Individual: Cheryl Clarke (ITU staff nurse), Jane Cook (stoma care nurse specialist), Neil Jordan (operating department practitioner).

Team: Baby Bereavement Team, “Wedding Team”, Ward 25 Healthcare Assistants.

Efficient and Safe

Individual: Holly Halili (Patient Pathway co-ordinator to Parkinson’s nurses), Karen Meikle (ophthalmology specialist nurse), Karen Ward (diabetes specialist nurse).

Team: Nottinghamshire Health Informatics Service (NHIS), Radiology Dosewatch Team, Sepsis Team.

Most Improved Team

Clinical Coding, Inpatient Stroke Multidisciplinary Team, Respiratory Team

Rising Star

Charlotte Chapman-Hart (associate operations manager), Emma Gillies (stroke nurse specialist), Samantha Musson (therapy services operational team leader).

The People’s Award

Rachel Bennett (nurse practitioner), Rachael Copley (midwife), Martin Goodlet (children’s physiotherapist).

Star of the Year

Ashley Wortley (groundskeeper), Harold Greasley (volunteer), Jessica Banham (registered nurse), Mandy Lai (assistant housekeeper, NHIS), Rachel Bennett (nurse practitioner), Sanjeev Joshi (ICT solution engineer, NHIS)

Chris McFarlane Award (For Training and Development)

ED Practice Development Team, Fiona McCandless-Sugg (dementia nurse specialist), Morgan West (physiotherapist).

Volunteer of the Year Award

Amazon Support Group, The Fernwood Unit Volunteers, Newark Hospital Volunteer Reception Team, Sue Holmes.