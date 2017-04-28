Fight against rogue scrap metal goes on

Efforts to tackle rogue scrap metal merchants operating in Warsop are continuing.

Police have been clamping down on scrap metal vehicles in Warsop once again, with numerous fines being issued recently.

Steve Davis, police warden for Warsop, said four fixed penalty notices – each demanding £300 – in relation to scrap metal had been issued recently.

At a Warsop Parish Council meeting on Monday, April 24, Steve added that four scrap metal vehicles were found not to have the correct insurance during the days of action.

He said: “We are still monitoring it and will still do these days of action.”