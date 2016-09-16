FIFTY new jobs on offer at South Normanton firm Citipost

International postal company Citipost is recruiting locally for 50 new permanent positions at its South Normanton site.

The move comes after the company signed new deals for the next 3-5 years with two strategic partners.

Citipost, which has been in the area for five years now, has signed a three-year contract with Pitney Bowes to handle all its Ebay traffic into and out of the USA and a five-year deal with WorldNet Direct, which processes and exports for big names such as ASOS and Boohoo.

Bob Powner, chief operating officer at Citipost, said the firm hoped to see local people applying for the new roles.

He added: “Expansion is a great feeling and we want Citipost to be recognised in the local area as an employer of choice.

“We hope that the communities surrounding us will become part of the business over the coming years in a venture that will be exciting and rewarding.”

Founded in 1985, Citipost has been delivering premium global mail services for more than 25 years and has a turnover of £90m.

The 67,000sq ft warehouse and processing centre at South Normanton’s Berristow Lane opened in 2011.

It provides international and UK services and currently employs 220 people, processing in excess of 100,000 items per day.

Among its other clients are carriers Royal Mail, DPD, TNT and Yodel, Ladbrooks, Corals and Next.

The company is looking to recruit for people to fill various positions, including data inputters, forklift drivers and supervisory and managerial roles.

The firm will be advertising its new roles on major job sites such as indeed.co.uk but anyone interested can find out more or pick up an application form by dropping in at the Berristow Lane premises.

Mr Powner said: “Most people will find Citipost a friendly environment to work in and as a company committed to investing in people we hope to provide job satisfaction for our employees.”