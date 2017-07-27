Father’s distress after memorial to Notts teens killed in crash is stolen

The father of one of four teenagers killed in a crash in Nottinghamshire has been speaking out after a memorial to the youngsters was apparently stolen.

Paul Thompson made the memorial after his son Jay, 18, died in a crash on the A614 in 2009.

Jay Thompson and Tom Hudson

Now he has been speaking to the BBC after he claims the memorial was stolen.

He told the BBC: “I just don’t know where it has gone and I can’t find out anything about it at the moment.

“It has been here for the past eight years and has never been touched or anything and now it has just disappeared.”

He added that all of the families of those killed in the crash visit the site on anniversaries and at birthdays and Christmas and have done since it happened.

Four teenagers, Jay Thompson, Josh Drinkwater, 18, Thomas Hudson and Ross Johnson were in a Peugeot 206 which collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A614 near Bilsthorpe in February 2009.

Edwinstowe couple Christine Bray, 66, and her 69-year-old husband Jonathan, were in the Ford Fiesta. All four of the teens in the Peugeot and Mr and Mrs Bray were all killed in the crash.