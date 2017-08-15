Family pay respects to cyclist who was killed in Sutton collision

The family of a Sutton man who was killed in a road collision close to the A38 have described him as a ‘lovely lad’.

Jordan Gregory, 24, from Sutton, died at the scene of the crash at Station Road Sutton on Wednesday, August 9.

Jordan was riding his bike when he was involved in a collision with a car.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving but has now been released under police bail.

Police are still investigating the incident which happened at around 2pm, close to the A38 junction that left the road closed in both directions.

In a statement released by Jordan’s family, they said: “Jordan was a lovely lad who was a family man that dedicated his life to his partner and family; especially his mum, nephews and niece’s.

“He was brilliant with his nephews, fixing their push bikes was one of his main roles. His pride and joy were his dogs, they were like children to him.

“In his younger years he liked hanging around with the lads until he met Kirsty. He settled down and took up fishing with his step dad. He always got the best peg on the river. Jordan will be dearly missed. Our family would like to say thank you everyone for their kind words.”

Flowers have now been left on Station Road.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation. Officers attended a collision between a car and a cyclist. Sadly, a 24-year-old man died at the scene. An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the incident.

“Station Road remained closed in both directions for some time to allow officers to make inquiries. We would like to thank the public for their understanding in this matter.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, specifically the drivers of a small red car, believed to be a Vauxhall Tigra and a small blue car, believed to be a Suzuki Swift. Call 101 quoting incident number 429 of 9 August 2017, if you have any details.