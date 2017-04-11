Family of man who died on level crossing urge Network Rail to put bridge “promises into action”

The family of a young man killed by a train near Mansfield fear railway bosses will go back on their promise to build a new bridge over the level crossing where he died.

Dad-of-three Phil Dawn, aged 34, of Lindley’s Lane, Kirkby, was struck by a train while cycling across the King’s Mill level crossing, near King’s Mill Reservoir, in May 2012.

Since his death, his family have been campaigning for a bridge to be built over the crossing, to make it safer.

The family say that, at a 2014 meeting with Network Rail, which manages Britain’s railway infrastructure, they were told the company had plans to build the bridge in the next five years.

However, three years have already passed with no sign of progress.

A 2014 Government reporte revealed Network Rail failed to act on two risk assessments carried out at the crossing before Mr Dawn’s death and had even accepted the need to replace the crossing with a bridge.

Tracy Hart, his sister, said she hoped Network Rail would put its “promises into action” before another person is killed on the crossing.

She said: “On May 2, it will be five years since Phil died needlessly.

“We have campaigned to have a bridge built, a need highlighted in Network Rail’s own risk assessments, to prevent another tragedy – people’s lives should not be left to chance.

“We are pleased Network Rail has promised to build this bridge with monies as part of its five-year project.

“However, there are now only two years left.

Councillor Darren Langton, Nottinghamshire County Council member for Mansfield west, who has been involved in the campaign said: “We still take the view that over the next two years there’s no reason why Network Rail should not build the bridge.

“I have dealt with Network Rail and with Mr Dawn’s family and been assured there are no plans to withdraw the project.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We want to assure people that the bridge at King’s Mill level crossing remains a priority for us.”