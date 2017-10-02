Family of Lewis Crouch call for better safety on ‘fatal’ road

The family of a 16 year old boy who died in a crash on a Mansfield Woodhouse road, have called out again for safety measures after two more fatal crashes happen on the same stretch.

Lewis Crouch, 16, died after a crash between a car and a moped on Peafield Lane, in Mansfield Woodhouse, on February 3 this year.

The family of Lewis Crouch hope he will live on in all his YouTube videos

The young man of the Black Bull pub, Mansfield Woodhouse, was a keen motorcyclist who was training as a mechanic at Vision West Notts College.

A motorcyclist in his 40s died on the same stretch of road just weeks after Lewis on March 11.

The road was again closed due to a fatal crash on September 22. This time police said it was a 35-year-old man who died.

The latest death on the stretch has led to calls for more road safety from Lewis’s mum, Cheryl Broughton and his stepfather, Garry Broughton.

Mr Broughton said: “It’s a back road so there are no lights, it is dark, there are no cameras - something needs to be done to make it safer.

“We don’t know exactly what happened with Lewis’s crash just yet, and we don’t know what happened with this latest crash either, but that is three deaths in the last seven months now.”

The couple had previously been in touch with their former MP Sir Alan Meale, who lost his seat to Conservative Ben Bradley.

Mr Bradley said: “I think one crash you can put down to error but when you get it happening on a regular basis, it starts to stack up. I look forward to hearing from the family to see what they think can be done to make the road safer.”

A spokesman form Via East Midlands, which manages highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “As with any collision of this nature we work closely with the police who lead on the investigation to determine the circumstances.

“Once that has been concluded, the findings will be discussed with our highways team who will action any recommendations or carry out our own further investigations as necessary.”

A petition been handed to Nottinghamshire County Council for better safty on the road.

Inspector Simon Blincow, said: “Nottinghamshire Police takes road safety very seriously and has a range of operational and engagement tactics in place to reduce collisions on our carriageways.

“We will continue to support safe drivers by targeting those who put others at risk.”

Complements to Notts Post