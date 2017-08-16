Facelift creates the largest Specsavers store in the UK at Idlewells

The largest Specsavers store in the UK is now on your doorstep in Sutton after a facelift embracing the very latest in optical technology.

The grand re-opening of the opticians, which is in the Idlewells Shopping Centre, featured VIP guests, including Dame Mary Perkins, who co-founded Specsavers back in 1984.

Dame Mary cut the ceremonial ribbon to launch the new-look store and shared a glass of bubbly with staff, including director Nigel Davidson.

In addition, Hayley-Jo, who is Specsavers’ iconic dancer in the firm’s TV adverts, entertained shoppers with her Zumba routine and handed out goody-bags in front of the store.

“We had an absolutely fantastic day celebrating the opening of the new store and showing off the amazing, high-tech upgrades to customers and guests,” said Mr Davidson. “We are delighted to become the largest Specsavers store in the country.”

Work on the site started in March. Guests were taken on a tour and were shown all the new facilities, which include a revolutionary pre-testing area, a visual fields room, five consulting rooms and even tablets for customers to use.

The store also offers services on behalf of the NHS, helping to provide faster, more accessible care for patients while reducing the burden on GPs and hospitals. Specsavers’ qualified and experienced staff will now be able to help customers with minor eye conditions, including red or watering eye and dry or sticky eye.

The non-retail areas of the business have been relocated into the basement, formerly the old Idlewells car park, which consists of the laboratory and a call centre, as well as a large training room. The store also has its own academy, emphasising the importance of staff training in the practice.

Mr Davidson added: “We have focused the refit around our staff, supporting the amazing team we have here. The basement extension has created a wonderful space for them to relax in and enjoy. It’s so important that we have a happy team.

“We believe this investment represents our commitment to continue delivering great service to all our existing and new customers.”

More than one in three people who wear glasses in the UK buy them from Specsavers.