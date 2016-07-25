Search

‘Extremely rare’ bird spotted near Bolsover

Picture by Richard Taylor.

An extremely rare bird has paid a visit to a nature reserve.

The Caspian tern was spotted at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust's Carr Vale Nature Reserve near Bolsover on Friday.

Picture by Richard Taylor.

Nick Brown, of the trust, said: "We think there are only about 290 records of Caspian terns in the UK and most of these sightings have been coastal.

"It is extremely rare to see one in Derbyshire – this is only the ninth record. I was lucky enough to see one at Willington Gravel Pits in 1993.

"There's also been a Sabine's gull at the reserve since October."

Caspian terns are very large compared with other terns and have a carrot-coloured beak.

They nest in Scandinavia, around the Baltic, with others nesting much further east.