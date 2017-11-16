‘Exemplary’ boss Tracy-Jane named in UK’s top 20 leaders

One of the bosses at a company based in New Ollerton is now one of the leading movers and shakers in the entire UK manufacturing industry.

For Tracy-Jane Duncan-Moir, a director of A1 Flue Systems, has been named in the top 20 list of leaders in ‘The Manufacturer’ Top 100 Report for 2017.

The report, produced by the country’s premier industry publication, aims to champion and publically identify dynamic leaders, innovators and role models.

Mother-of-two Tracy-Jane, known as TJ, joins bosses from blockbusting firms such as Jaguar Land Rover, Siemens and Coca Cola on the list.

She was singled out as “exemplary” and recognised for masterminding the sustained growth, expansion and diversification of A1 Flue Systems. The company, based at Boughton Industrial Estate, has become the UK market leader in the design, manufacture and installation of commercial and industrial chimney, flue and exhaust systems.

“It’s a real honour and a privilege,” she said after attending a gala reception in Liverpool. “To be included in the top 20 is incredible. I can’t believe that A1 Flues is rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s most prestigious manufacturers.”

The authors of the report, who included key industry figures, hailed Tracy-Jane’s achievements since taking over the running of the family business from her father in 2011. Now 47, she started working for A1 when she was 18 and proudly says she can operate every piece of machinery on the factory floor.