Ex-England and Chelsea footballer hails Mansfield’s male super-slimmer

A 21-year-old super-slimmer from Mansfield scored after netting his weight-loss goal to reach the semi-finals of a national competition.

Jordan Martinez was rewarded for shedding an impressive 12st 7lb by meeting former England and Chelsea footballer Wayne Bridge, who was amazed by his transformation. Now it is hoped other overweight men in Mansfield will be inspired to follow suit.

BEFORE - Jordan Martinez before he joined Slimming World and lost 12st 7lb.

Jordan weighed 24st 2.5lb when he first joined Slimming World. But by trimming down to 11st 9.5lb, he was one of 38 slimmers to make the semis of the company’s Man Of The Year 2017 contest, where Bridge was the star guest.

“It took quite a lot for me to admit I had a weight problem,” said Jordan. “So actually deciding to do something about it and join my local Slimming World was a big step. Thankfully, I came to the conclusion that my health and happiness were the most important things in life and I plucked up the courage to go along.”

Bridge saw photos of how Jordan looked before his weight loss and said: “I can’t believe his transformation. He doesn’t look like the same bloke!

“I take my hat off to him for recognising he had a problem and then having the courage to do something about it. Many people would be guilty of thinking going to a slimming club was not very manly. Jordan is definitely a top bloke in my book. It was a pleasure to meet him.”

Research suggests that while 95 per cent of men want to lose weight, many typically keep their weight worries to themselves for more than six years on average.

Jordan continued: “I was a bit concerned I’d have to survive on a bit of salad! But I couldnt have been more wrong. I eat just as much now as before.

“Steak, chips, cooked breakfasts and curries are still on the menu, but I’ve had to make some simple swaps like ditching the olive oil or butter in favour of low-calorie cooking spray and trimming the fat off the meat.

“All the hints, tips and recipes you pick up at Slimming World are really helpful. The results speak for themselves. I’ve also joined my local gym.”

Caroline Dobson, who runs the Mansfield group that Jordan attends, said: “A lot of men think slimming clubs are female-only zones, but Jordan is living proof this isn’t the case. Men need just as much support as women, so I hope Jordan inspires lots of other men in Mansfield to join our group at St Lawrence Church Hall.”