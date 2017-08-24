‘Evil’ Kirkby paedophile jailed for 11 years for raping 13-year-old girl

A 51-year-old man who raped a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than 11 years in jail today.

Ian Shepherd, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court today (August 24) having pleaded guilty to four counts of rape on Tuesday (August 22).

He originally denied the offences, which were reported in March this year, but changed his plea on the first day of trial.

As well as the prison sentence, he also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable, Mary Foster, said: “Shepherd is a very manipulative, evil, dishonest individual who is capable of committing such horrific abuse on a child. The victim and her family have shown such strength and bravery in reporting what had happened and seeing the case through court and we hope it encourages other victims to come forward. We hope the family can find some closure from the outcome today and move forward.”