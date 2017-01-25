Enjoy a Feel Good Friday at Mansfield Museum

Feel Good Friday is a free monthly session at Mansfield Museum aimed at adults and is run in partnership with Mansfield District Leisure Trust.

Every month you will get the opportunity to have a go at a variety of different activities and get advice about how you and your family can lead a healthier lifestyle.

The dates are January 27, February 24, March 31, April 28, May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25, September 29, October 27, November 24 and December 15.

Come along for the first Feel Good Friday on Friday, January 27, at 11am. This first free session will include a chance to try some healthy food (provided by Mansfield District Council) and meet the team running the activities over the coming year.

Feel Good Friday is run in partnership with Mansfield District Leisure Trust. See www.mansfieldleisure.com for more.

Please wear appropriate clothing.