Elderly targeted in distraction thefts

Police are warning people to be vigilant after a series of distraction thefts targeting elderly people in Sutton and Mansfield.

In three incidents on Thursday (10 August), a man asked people to change a note for coins and when they pulled out their wallets or purses he snatched the contents.

The incidents happened in Brook Street,Sutton at around 10.30am, in Springwood View Close, Sutton at around 11am and Church Drive, Mansfield, at around 11.45am. The victims in the first two incidents were elderly women and the third victim was an elderly man.

The suspect is described as an Eastern European man with short dark hair.

Anyone who witnessed the thefts, or has any information, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.