Elbow to play Sherwood Forest

A Cast of Thousands is expected to flock to see British rock stars Elbow live in Sherwood Forest.

The Brit Award-winning quartet are the first band confirmed for the Forestry Commission’s summer 2017 Forest Live series of concerts at Sherwood Pines, near Edwinstowe.

It marks a quick return to Sherwood Pines for Elbow frontman Guy Garvey, who performed as a solo artist at the venue during Forest Live 2016.

And the band join a long list of artists to perform there over the years, including Pulp, Paul Weller, The Feeling, Travis, Erasure and Blondie.

Guy Garvey on stage at Sherwood Pines during Firest Live 2016. Picture: Glenn Ashley.

A Forestry Commission spokesman said: “Elbow is the latest band to announce dates as part of Forest Live, where acts perform in spectacular woodland settings around the country as part of the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission.

“Elbow’s rise over the past two decades has seen them become one of the most important bands in contemporary British music.

“Since their debut album, 2001’s Asleep At The Back, their stature has grown with subsequent releases such as Cast of Thousands, Leaders Of The Free World, The Seldom Seen Kid, Build A Rocket Boys and 2014’s The Take Off And Landing Of Everything, which debuted at the top of the UK charts.

“Garvey’s story-telling lyrics have honed their unique identity and sound to establish the band a passionate fan base and critical acclaim on their musical journey including two Ivor Novellos and a Brit Award for best British band.”

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the band’s seventh album, Little Fictions, next month.

Elbow play Sherwood Pines on Sunday, June 25.

Tickets, priced from £41.50, go on sale on Friday, January 20, at 9am, from 0300 068 0400 or boxoffice.forestry.gov.uk