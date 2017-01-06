Sutton schoolchildren DARE to learn about drugs

Proud parents dared to watch their children graduate from a drugs education programme at a Sutton school.

Two classes of Year 6 children, aged 10 to 11, at Croft Primary School, celebrated completing the Drug Abuse Resistance Education programme.

Parents were to a presentation event where a selection of children from each class read out reports they had written and both classes performed role plays to demonstrate all they had learned during the programme.

Each child also received a certificate from Councillor Steve Carroll, a governor at the school, and DARE officer Amanda Robinson.

Lizzie Blount, headteacher at the Station Road school, said: “The programme is designed to support the children to become independent and make good life choices.

“It deals with all sorts of things like peer pressure, substance misuse, smoking and self-esteem. It is all about preventaion rather than cure.

“We first got involved with it seven years ago, when Coun Carroll heard about it and felt it was really appropriate for children in our area.

“He funded it for the first year. Having seen it come off, we have offered every year since.

“We have never had anything but positive feedback.”