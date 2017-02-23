REVEALED: Five top jobs you don't need a degree for

A new survey has revealed some of the top jobs that don't require university degrees.

And you might be surprised at the results.

Some of the top jobs you can secure without having a university degree.

TotallyMoney.com surveyed UK graduates to explore attitudes towards university education and the level to which people now feel it necessary to get ahead in their careers. And the findings revealed that:

* nearly 60 per cent of graduates feel they could have got their current job with a vocational qualification instead of a degree

* 48 per cent of university graduates also spent up to six months unemployed, opposed to only 33 per cent of those with a vocational qualification

* 43 per cent of those with a vocational qualification have no regrets about their choice not to pursue university.

Totallymoney.com then used the research as a base to find out the best jobs that can be landed without a degree and has now produced an interactive tool that details:

* which jobs are available without a university degree

* the vocational qualifications required to secure them

* how much the qualification will cost you and how long it will take to complete it.

Most people think university is the only way to go," said Joe Gardiner, TotallyMoney.com's Head of Brand & Communications, "But this research shows that just isn't the case. There are lots of opportunities out there that don't need a degree – and vocational qualifications can be much more relevant to the work. And with so many still in student debt, it can even be the cheaper option."

The top five best jobs that you don't need a degree for

Service Engineer – service engineers often visit client sites to install or repair hardware. They have a starting salary of £28,138 and are in high demand across the country.

Maintenance Engineer – maintenance engineers optimise equipment to make sure it's more reliable and safe – and have a starting salary of £31,848, though only half as many jobs available as service engineers.

Assistant Manager – retail positions have the benefit of being in steady demand, and working as an assistant manager offers a starting salary of £21,190.

Business Analyst – with the highest starting salary found in the research - £43,796 – business analysts assesses company business models and ensures they're integrated with the latest technology and procedures.

Customer Service Assistant – a common starter position for many, working directly with customers is a good entry position for a longer career, and has a starter salary of £17,310.