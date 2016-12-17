Mansfield school staff honoured for efforts

Four members of staff at Mansfield schools have been honoured for the efforts at a special black-tie event.

The Evolve Trust, a multi-academy trust which manages three schools in the district, hosted the event which saw four members of staff recognised for “the outstanding contributions made to the education of students across the trust and its academies”.

Sarah O'Leary, from The Bramble Academy, with her award.

Headteachers from each of the trust’s three academies – The Brunts Academy, The Park, Mansfield; The Bramble Academy, Oxclose Lane, Mansgfield Woodhouse; and The Beech Academy, Fairholme Drive, Mansfield – were involted to nomate two members of staff to be honoured.

The event included a drinks reception and dinner where guests included the nominees, headteachers and members of the trust leadership team.

The staff honoured were Jennifer Bishop, data and examinations leader at Brunts, Ricky Potts, a systems technician at Beech, Sarah O’Leary, a teaching assistant at Bramble, and Brunts art teacher Laura Solly.

Mrs Bishop said: “It was a wonderful evening and I am so proud to have received this award.

Ricky Scott, from The Beech Academy, with his award.

“The idea of having an awards evening to celebrate staff across the trust is a very motivating experience”

Carl Atkin, Brunts headteacher, said: “This is the first time the trust has had a staff awards evening.

“We spend a lot of time celebrating the success of our students and our recently appointed chief executive officer, Claire-Marie Cuthbert, is passionate about investing and rewarding staff.

“Along with the other two headteachers, Adrian O’Malley at Beech and Simon Sharp at Bramble, we had a very difficult task to nominate staff from the fantastic pool of teaching and associate staff across the trust academies”

Laura Solly, from The Brunts Academy, with her award.

Ms Cuthbert said: “The trust recognises its staff are its greatest asset and without their outstanding contribution, students would not achieve their potential and develop the skills needed to succeed and enjoy life.”