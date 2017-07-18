Huthwaite School has a positive view of staff changes

Leaders at an Ashfield school are all smiles after revealing it will be fully staffed with permanent teachers for the first time in five years.

Parents had raised concerns over the volume of staff leaving Woodland View Primary School, Huthwaite, at the end of the summer term, revealed in its regular newsletter.

But the school said many were at the end of temporary contracts, while more staff were joining or returning, boosting its permanent staffing level.

Changes include a new deputy headteacher in Erica Reynolds.

Several midday supervisors, teaching assistants and teachers are leaving, but two members of staff are also due to return from maternity leave in September, while two class teachers have been recruited.

Janice Addison, chair of governors at the Barker Street school, said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of the children and staff who have worked so hard this year.

“I want to thank staff moving on to pastures new for their contribution to securing and improving children’s learning in recent years.

“Exciting times lie ahead for Woodland View as we welcome new staff and for the first time in five years the school will have a permanent staff complement.

“The recent Ofsted report noted that the new headteacher, Ruby Grey, has made a real difference in a short time and, due to better teaching, pupils are making better progress.

“The school now has solid foundations and pertinent plans in place to go from strength to strength.”