Autistic boy escapes from school

A furious mother has pulled her autistic son out of a Bilsthorpe school after she claims staff ‘let him escape from school’.

Lisa Smith, 34, of Savile Road, Bilthorpe told the Chad she has decided to remove nine-year-old Lewis permanently from Bilsthorpe Flying High Academy following the incident this week.

Lewis's family say the school should have taken more care at lunch and ask how he was able to abscond under a gate.

Lewis absconded from the school on Wednesday, September 9 prompting a call to Lisa from school staff.

But she said she had to put pressure on the school to get the police involved, as she was away from home shopping in Mansfield.

She said: “They told me he had been missing for 15 minutes and when I asked them to call the police they were reluctant.

“I really raised my voice and shouted ‘call the police’. I was in a panic. I was shopping in town and I collapsed because I was so worried.”

Mum Lisa saus Lewis has autism and was vulnerable on his own away from school.

According to his parents, Lewis is vulnerable with ‘severe autism’ and was in significant danger while on his own away from the primary in Crompton Road because his condition means he has little alertness to his surroundings.

Lisa added: “I was physically sick today with worry. I told the teachers to look at my home and one of the teachers found him there.

“It was horrifying. I don’t know what’s going on at that school but they’re not providing what he really needs.

“Lewis is autistic and he’s effectively got the mind of a three-year-old and can’t be left on his own, but he’s always been in mainstream schools.

“I’m not letting my son back to that school, he’s not safe there.”

But the school denies they mishandled the situation, stating that police were alerted and staff were sent to look for Lewis without prompting from Lewis mother.

Louise Brimble of the Flying High Trust said: “At approximately 12.25om two boys reported to a lunchtime supervisor that they had seen a boy go under the gate and run to the drive then disappear.

“The office was informed to ring Lewis’s mum and if there was no answer or Lewis was not at home, to ring the police immediately on 999, which was done.

“The office did speak to mum but she was not currently at home. At the same time, two teachers were dispatched on foot and two more in cars to look for the pupil.” Hey confirmed Lewis was later found by teachers on his trampoline at home.

The family say they intend to make a complaint about the incident to Ofsted.