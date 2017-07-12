Edgewood Leisure centre to be kept open until 2019

Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall will be operational until at least 2019, Ashfield District Council has pledged.

Ashfield District Council will keep the popular swimming pool and activities centre open, with Everyone Active holding a contract to manage the facilities until 2021.

The announcement comes as a leisure review continues in Ashfield.

The leisure provision for Hucknall is currently under review by the Council, meaning the long-term provision and development for the future is being analysed.

The swimming pool at Edgewood offers a range of wet activities that include an award winning swim school for both adults and children. These vary from ‘Swim 4 Everyone’ sessions, under threes fun swim sessions and women only sessions.

The main hall and the meeting room at the centre also host a successful programme of Martial Arts available throughout the week, including Judo, Taekwondo and Karate for participants of all ages. The rooms are also utilised for badminton as well as private hire for children’s parties.

This follows the news of the approval of a report outlining plans for a new flagship leisure destination in Kirkby.

Two sites are being considered to replace the Festival Hall Leisure Centre with a new leisure destination, the Festival Hall Leisure Centres current location, and a preferred location on the current Ashfield Health and Wellbeing site. The next stage of the process will include more detailed discussions with the NHS to secure the preferred location.

Councillor Cheryl Butler, leader of the council; said: “The Council is seeking to achieve a ‘win-win’ outcome which will see a new leisure centre that supports not only health and wellbeing but also, very welcome town centre regeneration. To achieve this and reduce the Council’s annual revenue cost for our leisure centres, it will require more detailed work and hopefully some external funding to help meet the build costs for the new centre,

I very much look forward to the results of these.

I am really pleased that members of Kirkby community have participated in the consultation and that we have taken on board a number of their suggestions.”