Eastwood school ban for Langley Mill man

A Langley Mill man was banned from entering Eastwood Comprehensive School after he resisted police officers, a court ruled.

Keith Samuel Straw, 31, of Elnor Street, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and resisting police officers when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham, on September 8.

The court heard the offences were committed on August 8.

Straw was banned from going to Hallpark Drive, Eastwood and Eastwood Comprehensive School until March 7, 2018.

Magistrates ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.