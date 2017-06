Almost a quarter of tradespeople in the East Midlands have had an accident at work, new figures reveal.

The survey was carried out by IronmongeryDirect, which claims tradespeople are putting themselves at risk of serious accidents and lost earnings due to a lack of health and safety knowledge.

Of those who have had an accident, 70 per cent ended up in A and E as a consequence. One in six admitted they had never attended a health and safety course.