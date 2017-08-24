Search

East Midlands drivers admit to calling 999 when lost

Latest News.
One in 20 drivers have called the emergency services after getting lost, according research.

A survey carried out by Enterprise Rent-A-Car revealed that drivers in the UK get lost more often than motorists from other European countries and four per cent have unexpectedly had to spend a night in their car.

Meanwhile British drivers are more likely to take sunglasses than a first aid kit, or warm clothes and less than half ask for directions when they are lost.