Drunk mourner kicked cop in stomach after grandma’s funeral

A drunken woman kicked a police officer in the stomach in a fracas after her grandmother’s funeral, a court heard.

Police were called to an address on Wainwright Avenue, Mansfield, in the early hours of June 10, after reports that Francesca Spencer had assaulted her sister.

Officers took hold of her arms when she tried to push past them and she “fought fiercely” and tried to break free, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“She kicked one officer in the stomach then dropped to the floor and began thrashing about on the landing,” he said.

And she bruised the forearm of another officer who tried to put leg restraints on her, he added.

In interview, she said she had been drinking most of the afternoon after her grandmother’s funeral.

Spencer, 21, of the Oval, Sutton, admitted two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duties, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She had no previous convictions, but was given a caution for being drunk and disorderly in February.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said Spencer, who works as a carer for children with autism, suffers from social anxiety disorder, which “affects her ability to communicate and makes her more likely to act in the way tha she did rather than calm down.”

She stopped taking medication for the condition because it made her feel “manic”.

“She accepts that she has caused injury and is remorseful,” said Ms Williams.

Spencer was given a 12 month conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the officer she kicked, as well as £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.