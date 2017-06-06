Drugs seized and arrests made during night of tackling issues in Mansfield

A night of action to tackle violence and drugs took place in Mansfield town centre on Friday, June 2.

It consisted of the Mansfield Beat Team, Beat Managers, Special Constables and a passive drugs dog and handler. Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Prior also attended along with a Licensing Officer from Mansfield District Council.

The team worked together to test entrants to clubs, patrol the streets and carry out drugs dog searches.

Cannabis, heroin, amphetamine, cocaine and black mamba were all seized during the evening.

Three people were arrested and a further four are set to be interviewed under caution.

Mansfield Sergeant David Booler said: “The aim of the operation was to reduce violence and drug related offences in Mansfield town centre and ensure that everyone can enjoy a safe, trouble free night out.

“We know that drinking alcohol and taking stimulant drugs is harmful and we work hard to tackle this issue. We’ve had several successful prosecutions relating to controlled drugs in recent months.

“This will be the first of many operations we will run in Mansfield town centre.”

ACC Stuart Prior said: “This is all part of our ongoing operations where we work with our Night Time Economy partners to make Mansfield and other areas in Nottinghamshire a fun and safe place to be at night.

“We received great feedback from revellers, door staff and club owners and the public interacted really well with the team, especially the drugs dog.

“I’d like to thank all the staff involved, especially the many Specials who volunteered for the operation and did a great job.”