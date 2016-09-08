Drug dealer fled over gardens in Mansfield

A drug dealer who fled from police over garden fences in Mansfield left a bag containing cash and cannabis behind, a court has heard.

Mckenzie Randall, 19, of Acacia Court, Forest Town, admitted possession of the Class B drug with intent to supply when he appeared at Mansfield court on Thursday.

The court heard Randall escaped from police by fleeing over fences and gardens after he was approached on Ravensdale Avenue, in Mansfield, on May 14.

Robert Carr, prosecuting, said: “A member of the public found a bag containing drugs in one of the gardens.”

The bag contained 36 grammes of cannabis, some in deal bags, as well as cash and electronic scales.

When Randall was interviewed by police he said he had bought two ounces of the drug for £360, and planned to sell it in £10 deal bags, with a view to making a profit of £200.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He accepts having six to ten contacts, He was not open for business and dealing on the street.

“No self-respecting hard nosed drug dealer would cooperate with the police in the way he did.

“He has been exposed to drug misuse in his family for years.”

A probation report revealed Randall had been smoking cannabis since his early teens, and he was also using the synthetic drug ‘mamba.’

A 12 month community order was imposed with 30 days of a rehabilitation activity to address his drug use. He must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85