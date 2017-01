A 46-year-old man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court next month charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

It comes after police officers were called to a report of a car in a grass verge off the A614, near Calverton, at 4.34pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 17).

Ford Qureshi, of Main Street, Bothamsall, has been released on bail to appear at the court on February 16.