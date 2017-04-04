Driver in serious condition after crashing into a wall

A driver was taken to hospital last night with serious head injuries after crashing into a wall in Shirebrook.

Police cordoned off four roads in the area - including Byron Street - which was shut for four hours due to the collision.

The 25-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

He was driving a Peugeot 206. No other vehicles were involved.

It happened at about 5.20pm and Byron Street was not opened until about 9.15pm.

Firefighters attended and cut off the roof from the Peugeot.