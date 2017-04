A motorist was cut from their car after a collision on the A617 at Rainworth last night.

Crews from Mansfield and Ashfield attended the incident, which happened in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, April 23) at around 12:25am.

The crash involved two cars.

One motorist escaped before the fire service arrived but another driver had to be cut from their vehicle by firefighters.

Both motorists were taken to hospital.