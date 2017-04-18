‘Drive thru’ cafe for Mansfield?

Plans are afoot to build a new “drive-thru” coffee shop close to King’s Mill Hospital.

An application has now been submitted to Mansfield District Council seeking permission to build the Costa Coffee drive-thru on land at Sutton Road.

The application seeks permission for a new Costa on the site of the now-demolished King’s Mill petrol station, at the junction with King’s Mill Lane.

If approved, the café would measure 1,800 sq feet and have 34 parking spaces for customers – meaning motorists can either grab a coffee for the road or head inside to relax.

The developer also wants to build a three-bedroom, two-storey, detached residential home behind the cafe, which would have two parking spaces for the homeowners.

The proposed site, measuring 2,070 sq metres in total, is almost opposite Morrisons supermarket and about one-and-a-half miles south west of the town centre.

Dovetail Architects, which has submitted the application on behalf of Costa Coffee, said in a statement: “Located within a residential neighbourhood, this proposed development will blend in with the area of mixed use commercial and low-rise two-to-three storey detached and semi-detached houses.

“Newly built housing development will respect the local traditional character, with familiar design features such as brick arches, tile finishes and bay windows.

“The proposed house will be a two-storey detached dwelling, which will blend with the neighbouring houses.

“The Costa Coffee drive-thru will also be of a similar height to the neighbouring building.

“The site benefits from a prominent frontage to Sutton Road and several supermarkets within a dense residential neighbourhood. A major location feature is King’s Mill Reservoir – a good quality public open space located within two minutes walk from the site.”

To find out more about the application and see designs of the development, visit planning.mansfield.gov.uk and search reference 2017/0259/FUL

