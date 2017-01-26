Drink driver was depressed by dog’s death in Ollerton

An Ollerton man who was caught nearly twice over the drink drive limit told magistrates he was depressed because his dog was put down the day before.

Martin Maguire was stopped on the Church Circle, New Ollerton, at 11.50pm, on January 7, when police officers saw his Peugeot was uninsured.

A test revealed he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Maguire, 37, of Walesby Lane, admitted driving with excess alcohol and no insurance when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thurdsay.

He told magistrates: “The day before my dog was put down and I was emotionally depressed. I know it’s no excuse.”

He said his direct debit for the insurance had been cancelled when he recently changed jobs.

He was banned for 18 months. He was fined £260 and ordered pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.