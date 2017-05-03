Drink driver stopped with cocaine and cannabis in Mansfield

A drunk driver told police he was trying to help a girl home when he was stopped in Mansfield in the early hours of the morning with drugs.

Mikel Tomlinson’s blue VW Golf was stopped on Nottingham Road, at 5.15am, on April 15, after police received a tip off that he was driving without headlights.

A breath test revealed that he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Cocaine and cannabis were found on him at Mansfield Police Station, which he said were for personal use.

Tomlinson, 36, of Stone Street, Oldbury, Sandwell, admitted possession of Class A and B drugs, drink driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

He told the court: “I didn’t feel as if I was drunk. The girl was in a bad state and needed to get home to go to work.

“I wanted to help her out. That was the situation I found myself in.”

The court heard he had a previous conviction for cocaine possession, from April 2016, at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was fined £300 for the cocaine, £100 for the cannabis, £200 for no insurance and £140 for drink driving. He was banned from driving for 14 months. He must also pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.