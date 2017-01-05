Drink driver pledged to get a taxi home to Clipstone

A boozy Clipstone youth told police he was getting a taxi, but was then spotted on CCTV driving home, a court heard.

Lewis Carden’s red Honda Civic was stopped by police on St Peter’s Way, Mansfield, at 4am, on December 16.

A test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Carden, 18, of Emmerson Drive, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard he had no previous convictions but had only passed his test ten months earlier.

He was banned for 18 months and fined £320. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.