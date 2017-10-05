Drink driver has banned for 14 months

A Mansfield man has been banned from driving for 14 months after he was caught drink driving.

Akbal Bains, 46, of The Avenue, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court today (Thursday, October 5).

Bains had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres.

Prosecuting, Neil Hollett, said: “The police spoke to the defendant and smelt alcohol on his breath so did a breath test which he failed.

“He has previous offences including ones of this nature. He last did the Drink Drive Rehabilitation Course in July 2007.”

Defending, Tim Haines, said: “He fully co-operated with the police at the roadside and at the police station and he was refreshingly honest about the number of units he had consumed.

“He was out at one of the properties he manages, as part of a lettings business, and he had a few drinks with a builder who was working at the property.

“They had three pints and it was the third pint which took him over the limit.

“Information had been passed to the police which prompted them to stop him rather than because of his driving.

“He is deeply sorry. He has a seven-year-old son and his school is some distance from his home address so it is difficult to get him to and from school and this is something he is responsible for. His son also has after school activities which he takes part in, such as swimming, which he will not be able to do.

“He also cares for his 85-year-old mother who lives with him and he takes her to hospital and doctor’s appointments. His wife works so is unable to assist.

“He wants to be a good role model to his son and he recognises he has let himself down.”

Bains was given a 14 month driving ban, which will be reduced by 106 days if he completes the Drink Drive Rehabilitation Course, fined £450, £85 costs and £45 victim surcharge.