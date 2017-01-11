Drink driver feared for girlfriend’s safety in Mansfield

A man who was caught nearly twice over the limit in Mansfield told a court he drove because he was concerned about his girlfriend’s safety.

Ugis Skrtluis, 25, of Fourth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was stopped on Windsor Road, on Christmas Eve, after police saw his BMW weaving, and a test revealed he had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Skrtluis, who represented himself, said he had been drinking because a flatmate had left him owing rent money.

He received a call from his girlfriend who said she had been approached by some men while on a work do.

He said he faced a 40-mile round trip to his job in Chesterfield and there were no buses to take him there.

He was fined £250, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £35. He was banned for 12 months.