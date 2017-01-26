Drink driver demolished garden wall in Sutton and fled

An unlicensed drink driver lost control of his car and demolished a garden wall in Sutton before running away, a court heard.

Flying bricks from the impact on Newark Road, at 2.30am, on November 5, also knocked holes in a nearby caravan, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Thomas Seagrave fled the scene but left a mobile phone and a receipt in the car, and was stopped by police 20 minutes later.

A test revealed he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Seagrave, 19, of Spring Close, Kirkby, admitted driving without a licence or insurance, while over the limit, and failing to report an accident, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

He had a record of violent offences as a juvenile, the court heard.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Seagrave had a provisional licence and bought the car before he passed his test.

Seagrave, a father of one, lost his job as a groundworker before Christmas, but was not claiming benefits and hoped to find new employment soon, she said.

He was sent to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for one year, and gave him 180 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay £200 costs to the court.