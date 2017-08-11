Drink driver caught in the act

Have your say

A drink driver was detained by PCSO’s after they previously persuaded him not to get behind the wheel.

David Salmond, 65, of Bishops Walk, Church Warsop, pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on August, 3, this year.

On July, 18, this year, Salmond was identified by PCSOs, Craig Bull and Stevie Willetts, as someone who was under the influence of alcohol.

After he admitted he would shortly be driving home, the PCSOs advised him to find alternative transport.

Minutes later the officers saw the man driving.

Salmond then stopped his car once he saw their police vehicle.

Response officers were requested who breathalysed him, showing a reading almost three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

He was found to have a reading of 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was given a one-year community order, a 23 month driving ban, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.