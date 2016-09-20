Drink driver caught half a mile from home

A Hucknall man has been banned from driving after he was caught by police less than half a mile from home.

Peter Thody, 54, of Elm Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on September 13.

The court heard Thody was stopped by police on Shaw Crescent in Hucknall, on August 29, where a breath test revealed he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £260 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

He was banned from driving for 14 months.