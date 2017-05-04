DRAMATIC PICTURES: Investigation launched after Mansfield buildings go up in flames

An investigation is underway after a blaze at two industrial units in Mansfield.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth and the specialist rescue unit from Newark were called to the buildings on Sheepbridge Lane shortly before 3am today.

Picture: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service's Facebook page - www.facebook.com/NottsFRS

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Both units were well alight when crews arrived.

"The fire is believed to have started in a waste recycling unit just before 3am and spread to a neighbouring engineering unit.

"Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the fire.

"An investigation into the cause is now underway."

