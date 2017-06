Firefighters battled a car fire on the A614 that left the vehicle “destroyed”.

The car caught fire on the A614 between Bilsthorpe and Lockwell Hill at around 8pm this evening (Sunday, June 11).

Fire crews from Edwinstowe used two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus, small tools and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

They left the scene at 8:53pm.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt in the incident.