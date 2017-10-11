Dragons’ Den star’s national company invests £1 million in Mansfield

A national company, headed by a TV star, has invested £1 million in Mansfield by upgrading a popular health club and spa.

The Bannatyne Group has carried out major work to improve the health, fitness and relaxation facilities at its club on Friar Lane.

And the company, which was set up by Duncan Bannatyne, former star of the hit TV show, ‘Dragons’ Den’, is confident its legion of members will love the transformation.

“The new-look health club and spa is amazing,” said general manager Martin Atkins. “It has vastly increased our offering to clients and members.

“We have made the most of the building’s potential to meet the growing demand for fitness classes and spa treatments. And we are now offering a healthy menu in great surroundings in the revamped cafe bar, which will also serve Starbucks coffee.

“We offer members a holistic fitness and wellbeing experience, whether they want an intensive workout, gentle swim, relaxing spa treatment, or all three.

“We have also introduced Speed Flex equipment, which is a favourite workout for ex-England footballer Alan Shearer and TV presenter Ben Shaphard. This is not available at any other independent health clubs in the UK, and I am sure members will love it.

“We want to offer the latest fitness workouts and trends, and the addition of the Speed Flex studio is part of this. I know it will become one of our most popular classes.”

The facelift has significantly increased the Bannatyne club’s floor space. Taking advantage of the high ceilings, a new mezzanine floor has been created to incorporate two new fitness studios and the cafe bar.

The spa has been completely redesigned, with the number of beds increased from seven to 12. A new, luxurious relaxation room features eight heated loungers and four water-beds.

There is also a functional training area, spearheaded by a Technogym Omnia Rig, which means members can work together to improve their strength, endurance, stability, flexibility, co-ordination and speed.

Smartphone-connected equipment has also been installed to allow members to track their fitness through the Bannatyne app.