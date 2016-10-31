Dog fouling poster campaign launched

Students from Portland College have been helping Ashfield District Council in the battle against dog fouling in the district.

Following a photoshoot with the students, signs, sporting the tagline ‘Don’t Ruin Someone’s Day’ have been installed in hotspots around the college to encourage people to pick up after their dog.

Dog fouling complaints continue to generate the majority of the service requests for the council’s environment teams and with the public footpaths that surround the grounds being popular amongst dog walkers, Portland College has been chosen as the first location for the new signs.

Portland College student, Andrew Bass, said: “Lots of students walk through the woods around the college on their break so this will help to make the college cleaner for everyone.”

Fellow student James Channon added: “Some people who walk their dogs around here pick up after their dog but not everyone.

“These big signs will hopefully remind the people who don’t.”

Even Cleaner Streets is a programme of projects that tackle the biggest environmental issues in Ashfield such as littering and dog fouling.

The posters have been designed to show the harsh reality of dog mess on wheelchair and pram wheels.

The new signs will also be installed in hotspots such as parks and school runs across the district to keep paths and playing surfaces clean for the public.

Councillor Tim Brown, portfolio holder for environment at Ashfield District Council, said: “We are delighted to have the support of the students from Portland College.

“The Even Cleaner Streets campaign aims to be hard-hitting as well as thought- provoking in raising awareness and getting key messages across to offenders.

“We want residents to be sure that dog fouling will absolutely not be tolerated in Ashfield and that those who do not pick up will face penalties.”

If you know of a problem area or need to contact the council’s environment team, call 01623 457 857 or email environment@ashfield-dc.gov.uk.