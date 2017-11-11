Do you recognise these men?

Police officers investigating an assault would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with an incident in Mansfield on August 26.

At around 10.30pm a group of people had an argument in Garibaldi Road, Forest Town. A man and a woman were then assaulted. No one sustained any injuries.

If anyone has any information that could help the investigation, please call 101, quoting incident number 1006 of August 26, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.